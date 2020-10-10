Fresh off big win, NC State to finish 3-game road trip against Virginia

North Carolina State defensive tackle C.J. Clark (52) celebrates as he plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCN) — N.C. State will finish a grueling three-game road trip on Saturday when the Wolfpack (2-1, 2-1 in the ACC) travels to Charlottesville for a high-noon kickoff against Virginia (1-1, 1-1 in the ACC).

The Pack is coming off an impressive road win over previously undefeated Pittsburgh.

“They’re very sound, they’re big,” said N.C. State head coach of this week’s opponent. “They remind you of a Big 10 team when you look at how big they are. I’m impressed with them, they don’t beat

themselves.”

N.C. State will come into the contest riding high after knocking off a ranked opponent on the road.

Against Pitt, starting quarterback Devin Leary had a career game. Leary completed 28 of 44 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns.

The Pack did not turn the ball over.

“I’ve always been a confident player, confident in my ability,” said Leary. “I just think a lot of adversity that not only I went through but our whole team went through just seeing it all pay off against Pitt was very rewarding.”

So now once again, the Wolfpack will play away from Carter-Finley Stadium.

You would think three weeks in a row on the road would be exhausting. Not so say the Pack.

“I’m just happy to play football,” laughed N.C. State defensive back Shyheim Battle. “Wherever the game goes, I go. Home or away you’ve just got to lock in and have tunnel vision.”

Despite coming off a win, don’t expect N.C. State to head to Charlottesville all full of themselves.

“I think our guys know they can’t step back,” said Doeren. “The chip on our shoulder has to grow.”