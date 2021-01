MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A new racing series developed by former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart and former NASCAR Crew Chief Ray Evernham is getting set to launch this summer.

The Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX Racing, will be modeled similar to what the International Race Of Champions (IROC) used to look like, just with more of a grassroots effort. The series offices will be in Mooresville near the Mooresville Dragway.

Evernham is designing the cars that will compete in the series and tells FOX 46 the plan is to have Tony Stewart test the car for the first time in mid-February. A manufacturer will not power the cars, instead, they will be classified as standalone “SRX Racing Car”.