Gardner Named The American Player-Of-The-Week

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Freshman point guard Shykeim Phillips of UNCW has earned the first Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week award of his young career.

The 6-0, 170-pound playmaker from Winterville, N.C., averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the Seahawks' games against Mercer and Vanderbilt last week.

In a loss to Mercer, Phillips, a graduate of South Central High School, netted 11 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. He added eight points and three rebounds last Saturday against Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The Seahawks break for the Christmas holiday before returning to action on Saturday, Dec. 28, with their CAA opener at Delaware.