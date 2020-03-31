Godwin reacts to ‘extra year’ for spring sports athletes

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin says the NCAA Division I council’s vote to give spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility a definite positive.

“It is a positive,” Godwin told 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s a positive that certainly comes with its set of challenges.”

East Carolina seniors Cam Colmore, Matt Bridges and Tyler Smith have already said they would return to next year’s Pirate baseball team .

The Major League Baseball draft has a number of question marks which will perhaps determine the immediate futures of draft-eligible players like Alec Burleson and Gavin Williams.

“We don’t know what the future holds from day to day, so we’ll have to just take everything as it comes,” said Godwin.