Golf Courses Brave the Coronavirus

Snow Hill, NC (WNCT) – Governor Cooper on Friday announced that a stay at home order would become effective on Monday at 5 p.m. In the Order, it is specified that you can still go on a walk, take a bike ride, go on a hike or even play golf.

Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill is one of many golf courses around eastern North Carolina that has remained open during the coronavirus hiatus to help golfers stay active during the epidemic.

The golf course like many others has taken precautions to keep social distancing and sanitization a priority. Cutter Creek is sanitizing golf carts, they’ve removed sand trap rakes and inverted cups to keep contact at an all-time low.