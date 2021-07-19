12-year-old Wake Forest golf phenom playing well beyond his years

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Being the second youngest golfer in the 73-year history of the U.S. Junior Amateur somehow doesn’t seem to impress 12-year-old Davis Wotnosky.

“Yeah, I’m definitely proud of it but I hope it’s just one of the achievements,” Wotnosky admitted. “I’m definitely proud of it I wanted to play in the tournament for a while now so it’s definitely pretty cool to

hear.”

Cars, girls and where to go to college are a few of the worries most young golfers are concerned with, but not for Wotnosky.

“What I’m going to have for dinner,” laughed Wotnosky of Wake Forest.

Wotnosky has shared more than a few family dinners with his older sister Haeley who will caddy for him this week. She played golf at the University of Virginia.

On the course, this brother and sister team have a routine that seems to work.

“He can get more serious and I’m a player who really likes to be light-hearted on the course and so we

balance each other out pretty well,” said Haeley Wotnosky.

One area Haeley Wotnosky doesn’t have to worry about her younger brother is when it comes to confidence.

Davis Wotnosky grew up competing against Haeley and older brother Grayson — battles that have prepared him well for a high-profile event like the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“Well I don’t see any difference,” Wotnosky demanded. “The game doesn’t care how old you are I’m just trying to get the ball in the least amount of strokes as I can. It sounds simple but at the end of the day that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Wotnosky shot a two-over-par 74 on Monday and will have some work to do on Tuesday to reach Wednesday’s match play format.

If he’s able to do that, he’d become the youngest player ever to reach match play at the U.S. Junior Amateur.

“Certainly, I think I can,” said Wotnosky. “As long as I play to my standards I believe I can, for sure.”