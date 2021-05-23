A brief look at the third round of the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka works on the 16th hole during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A brief look at Friday’s second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island (all times EDT):

LEADING: Phil Mickelson, who torched the front nine and survived a wild ride on the back nine to shoot a 2-under 70 for a three-day total of 7-under 209 and a one-shot lead.

TRAILING: Brooks Koepka also shot 70 and was one shot back. Louis Oosthuizen (72) was 5 under and Kevin Streelman (70) was 4 under.

CHARGING: Jordan Spieth matched the low round of the day with a 68 and Rickie Fowler shot 69. Each moved to even par, seven shots back, and they will be paired together on Sunday.

FADING: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama’s run at back-to-back majors ended with a 42 on the back nine and a 76.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Mickelson hit a long iron over a tree that just cleared a waste bunker and bounced onto the green on the par-5 second hole, setting up a two-putt birdie.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Patrick Cantlay had the only bogey-free round of the tournament but only made two birdies and shot 70.

NOTEWORTHY: At 50, Mickelson is the oldest 54-hole leader at a major championship since 59-year-old Tom Watson in the 2009 British Open at Turnberry. Watson lost to Stewart Cink in a playoff. The final group of Mickelson and Koepka has won a combined nine majors.

QUOTEWORTHY: “The hard thing when you get older is getting yourself in position where you feel a bit the butterflies and the nerves. We push too hard; we’ve got a bit of scar tissue, all that stuff, and it just doesn’t happen. But when you get there, the feelings come back you remember.” — Padraig Harrington.

KEY STATISTIC: Mickelson’s 209 was the same 54-hole score as Rory McIlroy in the 2012 PGA at Kiawah Island. McIlroy closed with a 66 and won by eight shots.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ESPN, 1-7 p.m. WNCT.