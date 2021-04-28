Fowler, Mickelson, Day join Quail Hollow’s Wells Fargo Championship field

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three top golfers committed to next week’s PGA Wells Fargo Championship on Tuesday.

Former tournament champions Jason Day and Rickie Fowler will compete at Quail Hollow, the tournament announced. They’ll be joined by Phil Mickelson, who will make his 17th consecutive appearance in the Queen City.

There will be plenty of COVID-19 restrictions in place including a mask mandate and only 30 percent capacity. Officials from Mecklenburg County, the State of North Carolina, and the PGA have implemented a plan that includes a limited number of sponsors and fans in open-air and socially distanced settings.

Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, and Webb Simpson are just some of the players who make up an already stacked field.

Players have until 5 p.m. on Friday to commit.