Greenville teen leads after first round of TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur

Drew Greene of Greenville and Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh (Tarheel Youth Golf Association photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association is conducting the TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from June 8-9, 2021. The boys field will compete from the Blue tees which play at 6257 yds, par 71 and  the girls field will compete from the White tees which play at  5557 yds, par 71.

Drew Greene of Greenville, N.C. leads the overall field and the Boys 16-18 age division after Tuesday’s play at the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur hosted at the Greenville Country Club with a first-round score of 7-under-par, 64. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C. is in the driver seat of the Boys 12-13 age division with a score 3-over-par, 74. Tanner Cadieux of Greensboro, N.C. leads the Boys 14-15 age division with a score of 3-under-par, 71. Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C. is leading the Girls division with a score of 1-over-par, 72. 

Greenville Country Club’s own Drew Greene came out today and took advantage of his local knowledge of the course and went low on the front-nine shooting a 3-under-par, 32. On his outward nine he rolled in four birdies and five pars for a 4-under-par, 32. Drew has a two stroke lead over Nathan O’Neal of Wilson, N.C. and a three-stroke lead over Gray Mitchum of Winterville, N.C. 

Wotnosky fired off even-par outward nine with a pair of bogeys and cancelling birdies. He has a three stroke advantage over Conner Freedman of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Taft Courie of Fayetteville, N.C. 

Tanner Cadieuxs’ 3-under-par, 68, was aided by an eagle on the par-5 No.6. He has a stroke lead over Ethan Boyette of Wilson N.C. and a two-stroke lead over Morgan Riley of Raleigh, N.C.

Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C. is leading the Girls Division with a five stroke margin over Kaitlyn Rand of Raleigh, N.C. and a six stroke advantage over Sanaa Carter of Jacksonville, N.C.

The first round doubled as a qualifier for the NC Junior Boys, the qualifier was capped to the Top-10 and ties. There are 12 players who fell below the 2-over-par cutline. 

Noah Weyne of Wake Forest, N.C.  (-3, 68)

Nick Goellner of Holly Springs, N.C. (-3,68)

Morgan Riley of Raleigh, N.C.   (-1, 70)

Matteo Blanchfield of Mooresville, N.C.  (E,71)

Ryan McCarthy of Cary, N.C.     (E,71)

Walker Neal of Cary, N.C.      (+1, 72)

Taylor Kuehn of Asheville, N.C.  (+2, 73)

Atley Gabriel of Claremont, N.C.  (+2, 73)

Lawson Harkey of Crouse, N.C.  (+2, 73)

Will Woodard of Cary, N.C.    (+2, 73)

Caden Hodges of Dunn, N.C. (+2, 73)

Parker Bumgarner of Oak Island, N.C.  (+2, 73)

Round 1 Results

Boys’ 12-13 Flight 
Pos.PlayerCity, State,R1Total 
1Davis WotnoskyWake Forest, NC7474
T2Conner FreedmanChapel Hill, NC7777
T2Taft CourieFayetteville, NC7777
4Sam TerryThomasville, NC8080
5Wesley WilliamsShawboro, NC100100
6Nathan HeathWinterville, NC110110
     
Boys’ 14-15 Flight 
Pos.PlayerCity, StateR1Total 
1Tanner CadieuxGreensboro, NC6868
2Ethan BoyetteWilson, NC6969
3Morgan RileyRaleigh, NC7070
T4Will TharinRocky Mount, NC7373
T4Atley GabrielClaremont, NC7373
6Jackson WestGreenville, NC7474
T7Chase NieshallaRaleigh, NC7575
T7Michael SnyderLillington, NC7575
T9Charlie PlateGreensboro, NC7676
T9Jack WileyRaleigh, NC7676
T9Luke MosleyGreenville, NC7676
T9Parks HelmsFayetteville, NC7676
T9Thomas HorneFayetteville, NC7676
T14Ford AmersonGreenville, NC7777
T14Matthew  McCarthyCary, NC7777
T14Anderson LevineWake Forest, NC7777
T14Connor WilliamsSanford, NC7777
T18Noah PorterGreenville, NC7878
T18Holden RuckerGreenville, NC7878
T18Baxter PoeRaleigh, NC7878
T18Lake WilliamsGreenville, NC7878
22Max NewtonCary, NC8080
T23Carson EttersKure Beach, NC8181
T23Jace BarnesWake Forest, NC8181
25Will GuidryWinterville, NC8282
26Wyatt BeaverRoanoke Rapids, NC8383
27James-Paul WagnerCary, NC8484
28Aulden DickensWinterville, NC8585
29Kyle BakerChapel Hill, NC8787
30Benjamin TomazicJacksonville, NC8989
31Wells MahoneyGreenville, NC9494
32Keaton GreenWilmington, NC9595
33Hunter HardisonGreenville, NC108108
WDBrian Edwards JrGreenville, NCWDWD
     
Boys’ 16-18 Flight 
Pos.PlayerCity, StateR1Total 
1Drew GreeneGreenville, NC6464
2Nathan O’NealWilson, NC6666
3Gray MitchumWinterville, NC6767
T4Noah WeyneWake Forest, NC6868
T4Nick GoellnerHolly Springs, NC6868
6Holland GilesPinehurst, NC6969
T7Bryan FangRaleigh, NC7070
T7Ian PodziewskiWaxhaw, NC7070
T9Cameron HardisonGreenville, NC7171
T9Jack WielerWaxhaw, NC7171
T9Matthew RichardsonAyden, NC7171
T9Andrew GallagherGrimesland, NC7171
T9Matteo BlanchfieldMooresville, NC7171
T9Ryan McCarthyCary, NC7171
T15Walker NealCary, NC7272
T15Blake HessGreenville, NC7272
T15Simon BurgosRaleigh, NC7272
T18Taylor KuehnAsheville, NC7373
T18Luke McCorquodaleFayetteville, NC7373
T18Lawson HarkeyCrouse, NC7373
T18Will WoodardCary, NC7373
T18Caden HodgesDunn, NC7373
T18Parker BumgarnerOak Island, NC7373
T24Nick PerryFayetteville, NC7474
T24Tate BowyerWilmington, NC7474
T24Cameron LutterlohWhitsett, NC7474
T24Dylan WorkmanWilmington, NC7474
T24Chris HaFayetteville, NC7474
T24Michael SchaalChapel Hill, NC7474
T30James BaldaufApex, NC7575
T30Jack WebsterRaleigh, NC7575
32Myles PattersonDurham, NC7676
T33Andrew PerryFuquay-Varina, NC7777
T33Drew O’NealWilson, NC7777
T33Ryan DunnWaxhaw, NC7777
T33Brycen SwainDurham, NC7777
T33Logan ErwinWaxhaw, NC7777
T33Jacob RoseSneads Ferry, NC7777
T39Henry PatePinehurst, NC7878
T39Robert BergevinWashington, NC7878
T39Joe StottWilmington, NC7878
T39Noah WhitleyColerain, NC7878
T43Kunakorn Kai Wen TangRaleigh, NC7979
T43King CarterWaxhaw, NC7979
T43Davis MillerGreenville, NC7979
T46Jack VickGreenville, NC8080
T46Jackson KilmanRaleigh, NC8080
48Thomas QuallsRoanoke Rapids, NC8585
49Brett HaysWake Forest, NC8686
50William PlagemanSwansboro, NC9191
WDMatthew McDougallWaxhaw, NCWDWD
     
Girls’ Flight 
Pos.PlayerCity, StateR1Total 
1Lily Kate WatsonRaleigh, NC7373
2Kaitlyn RandRaleigh, NC7777
3Sanaa CarterJacksonville, NC7979
T4Madison MyersCary, NC8080
T4Cate WellspeakNew Bern, NC8080
6Breannon CouncilWilson, NC8282
7Jenna RutledgeBeaufort, NC8383
8Peyton NicholsWinterville, NC9090
9Anna ReimersMount Olive, NC9292

