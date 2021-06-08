Greenville teen leads after first round of TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association is conducting the TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from June 8-9, 2021. The boys field will compete from the Blue tees which play at 6257 yds, par 71 and the girls field will compete from the White tees which play at 5557 yds, par 71.

Drew Greene of Greenville, N.C. leads the overall field and the Boys 16-18 age division after Tuesday’s play at the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur hosted at the Greenville Country Club with a first-round score of 7-under-par, 64. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C. is in the driver seat of the Boys 12-13 age division with a score 3-over-par, 74. Tanner Cadieux of Greensboro, N.C. leads the Boys 14-15 age division with a score of 3-under-par, 71. Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C. is leading the Girls division with a score of 1-over-par, 72.

Greenville Country Club’s own Drew Greene came out today and took advantage of his local knowledge of the course and went low on the front-nine shooting a 3-under-par, 32. On his outward nine he rolled in four birdies and five pars for a 4-under-par, 32. Drew has a two stroke lead over Nathan O’Neal of Wilson, N.C. and a three-stroke lead over Gray Mitchum of Winterville, N.C.

Wotnosky fired off even-par outward nine with a pair of bogeys and cancelling birdies. He has a three stroke advantage over Conner Freedman of Chapel Hill, N.C. and Taft Courie of Fayetteville, N.C.

Tanner Cadieuxs’ 3-under-par, 68, was aided by an eagle on the par-5 No.6. He has a stroke lead over Ethan Boyette of Wilson N.C. and a two-stroke lead over Morgan Riley of Raleigh, N.C.

Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C. is leading the Girls Division with a five stroke margin over Kaitlyn Rand of Raleigh, N.C. and a six stroke advantage over Sanaa Carter of Jacksonville, N.C.

The first round doubled as a qualifier for the NC Junior Boys, the qualifier was capped to the Top-10 and ties. There are 12 players who fell below the 2-over-par cutline.

Noah Weyne of Wake Forest, N.C. (-3, 68)

Nick Goellner of Holly Springs, N.C. (-3,68)

Morgan Riley of Raleigh, N.C. (-1, 70)

Matteo Blanchfield of Mooresville, N.C. (E,71)

Ryan McCarthy of Cary, N.C. (E,71)

Walker Neal of Cary, N.C. (+1, 72)

Taylor Kuehn of Asheville, N.C. (+2, 73)

Atley Gabriel of Claremont, N.C. (+2, 73)

Lawson Harkey of Crouse, N.C. (+2, 73)

Will Woodard of Cary, N.C. (+2, 73)

Caden Hodges of Dunn, N.C. (+2, 73)

Parker Bumgarner of Oak Island, N.C. (+2, 73)

