Greenville’s Greene wins Coastal Plains Junior Amateur in playoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association conducted the TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from June 8-9, 2021. The boys’ field competed from the Blue tees which play at 6257 yds, par 71 and the girls’ field competed from the White tees which play at  5557 yds, par 71.

Drew Greene of Greenville,N.C takes home the hardware for the Overall title and the boys 16-18 age division champion. Ethan Boyette of Wilson, N.C. reigns victorious over the Boys 14-15 age division. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C. takes the gold in the boys 12-13 age division. 

Drew Greenes’ victory was not guaranteed throughout the final round of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club on Wednesday. Greene entered his final round atop of the leaderboard with a two stroke lead over the field following a 7-under-par, 64 on Tuesday. 

Greene shot a 5-under-par on his outward nine on Tuesday, today he shot 2-over-par. As he was making the turn, Jack Wieler of Waxhaw, N.C. had just signed his scorecard. Wieler set a new course record on Wednesday, 9-under-par, 62. 

Wieler shot an even-par, 71 on his first round and jumped the leaderboard while Greene was still on the course. Greenes’ inward nine was exactly what he needed to tie Wielers’ record setting 9-under-par. 

Drew Greene and Jack Wieler headed back down to No.18 tee box for the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Both would birdie and head back down to the same tee box for another tie-breaker.  

The second go-around would yield the same result, both birdieing and continuing the playoff to No.1. Now on the third playoff hole, Greene found the fairway but couldn’t manage to hit the green in regulation. Wieler missed the fairway to the right but stuck his approach to 15 feet for a birdie opportunity and a chance to win the hole. Wieler would make a par and Greene would go up and down from the right side of the green to tie for a third time and force an additional playoff hole.

Both players would then tee it up on No.18 again for their fourth playoff and 22nd hole of the day. 

The playoff would end on the pairs third playing of No.18. Wieler would choose to take lateral relief when his tee shot found a nearby creek. Greene would two-putt and sigh a relief as he was named the champion. 

Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C won the Girls division with a less dramatic finish. She led the Girls field after her first round 1-over-par, 73. On her final round she would roll in 10 pars and one birdie. 

The Carolinas Golf Association and the Tarheel Youth Golf Association would like to extend our appreciation to the members and staff at Greenville Country Club especially the founder of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur Mike Cato and the head professional at Greenville Country Club, Rob Farmer for graciously hosting the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur.

Boys’ 12-13 Flight
Pos.PlayerCity, State, ClassR1R2Total
1Davis WotnoskyWake Forest, NC, 20277472146
2Conner FreedmanChapel Hill, NC, 20267772149
3Taft CourieFayetteville, NC, 20267778155
4Sam TerryThomasville, NC, 20268078158
5Wesley WilliamsShawboro, NC, 202710091191
6Nathan HeathWinterville, NC, 2027110102212
Boys’ 14-15 Flight
Pos.PlayerCity, State,ClassR1R2Total
1Ethan BoyetteWilson, NC, 20246975144
T2Jack WileyRaleigh, NC, 20257669145
T2Morgan RileyRaleigh, NC, 20257075145
T4Luke MosleyGreenville, NC, 20247670146
T4Will TharinRocky Mount, NC, 20237373146
T4Tanner CadieuxGreensboro, NC, 20246878146
7Michael SnyderLillington, NC, 20257572147
T8Jackson WestGreenville, NC, 20257476150
T8Atley GabrielClaremont, NC, 20237377150
T8Anderson LevineWake Forest, NC, 20247773150
T8Lake WilliamsGreenville, NC, 20257872150
T12Ford AmersonGreenville, NC, 20237774151
T12Matthew  McCarthyCary, NC, 20247774151
14Charlie PlateGreensboro, NC, 20247676152
15Holden RuckerGreenville, NC, 20247875153
T16Connor WilliamsSanford, NC, 20257777154
T16Will GuidryWinterville, NC, 20248272154
T18Parks HelmsFayetteville, NC, 20247679155
T18Baxter PoeRaleigh, NC, 20247877155
20Thomas HorneFayetteville, NC, 20247680156
21Max NewtonCary, NC, 20248077157
22Chase NieshallaRaleigh, NC, 20257583158
T23Carson EttersKure Beach, NC, 20258181162
T23Jace BarnesWake Forest, NC, 20248181162
25Noah PorterGreenville, NC, 20257886164
26Aulden DickensWinterville, NC, 20258581166
27James-Paul WagnerCary, NC, 20258484168
28Kyle BakerChapel Hill, NC, 20258784171
29Wyatt BeaverRoanoke Rapids, NC, 20248390173
30Benjamin TomazicJacksonville, NC, 20238987176
31Wells MahoneyGreenville, NC, 20259493187
32Keaton GreenWilmington, NC, 20249593188
33Hunter HardisonGreenville, NC, 2025108114222
WDBrian Edwards JrGreenville, NCWDWD
Boys’ 16-18 Flight
Pos.PlayerCity, State, ClassR1R2Total
1Drew GreeneGreenville, NC, 20236469133
2Jack WielerWaxhaw, NC, 20237162133
3Nick GoellnerHolly Springs, NC, 20236869137
T4Ian PodziewskiWaxhaw, NC, 20227068138
T4Gray MitchumWinterville, NC, 20226771138
T4Nathan O’NealWilson, NC, 20236672138
T7Nick PerryFayetteville, NC, 20237468142
T7Blake HessGreenville, NC, 20217270142
T7Bryan FangRaleigh, NC, 20237072142
T7Holland GilesPinehurst, NC, 20236973142
T7Noah WeyneWake Forest, NC, 20236874142
T12Cameron HardisonGreenville, NC, 20227172143
T12Matthew RichardsonAyden, NC, 20227172143
T14Cameron LutterlohWhitsett, NC, 20227471145
T14Ryan McCarthyCary, NC, 20227174145
T16Ryan DunnWaxhaw, NC, 20237769146
T16Caden HodgesDunn, NC, 20227373146
T18Dylan WorkmanWilmington, NC, 20237474148
T18Michael SchaalChapel Hill, NC, 20237474148
T18Logan ErwinWaxhaw, NC, 20237771148
T18Lawson HarkeyCrouse, NC, 20227375148
T18Walker NealCary, NC, 20237276148
T18Andrew GallagherGrimesland, NC, 20217177148
T24Chris HaFayetteville, NC, 20237475149
T24Matteo BlanchfieldMooresville, NC, 20237178149
T26Myles PattersonDurham, NC, 20217674150
T26Drew O’NealWilson, NC, 20237773150
T28Andrew PerryFuquay-Varina, NC, 20237774151
T28Henry PatePinehurst, NC, 20237873151
30Brycen SwainDurham, NC, 20217775152
T31James BaldaufApex, NC, 20217578153
T31Luke McCorquodaleFayetteville, NC, 20227380153
T31Simon BurgosRaleigh, NC, 20227281153
T31Robert BergevinWashington, NC, 20237875153
T35Tate BowyerWilmington, NC, 20227480154
T35Parker BumgarnerOak Island, NC, 20227381154
T35Kunakorn Kai Wen TangRaleigh, NC, 20227975154
T38Will WoodardCary, NC, 20227382155
T38Noah WhitleyColerain, NC, 20227877155
T40King CarterWaxhaw, NC, 20237979158
T40Jackson KilmanRaleigh, NC, 20228078158
42Jacob RoseSneads Ferry, NC, 20227782159
43Joe StottWilmington, NC, 20227883161
44Davis MillerGreenville, NC, 20217983162
45Brett HaysWake Forest, NC, 20228682168
46Thomas QuallsRoanoke Rapids, NC, 20228585170
47William PlagemanSwansboro, NC, 20259183174
WDJack WebsterRaleigh, NC, 202375WDWD
WDJack VickGreenville, NC, 202180WDWD
WDMatthew McDougallWaxhaw, NC, 2023WDWD
DNFTaylor KuehnAsheville, NC, 202373DNF
Girls’ Flight
Pos.PlayerCity, State, ClassR1R2Total
1Lily Kate WatsonRaleigh, NC, 20237379152
2Kaitlyn RandRaleigh, NC, 20227780157
3Sanaa CarterJacksonville, NC, 20257980159
4Cate WellspeakNew Bern, NC, 20258081161
5Madison MyersCary, NC, 20258083163
6Breannon CouncilWilson, NC, 20248282164
7Jenna RutledgeBeaufort, NC, 20228382165
8Anna ReimersMount Olive, NC, 20239281173
9Peyton NicholsWinterville, NC, 20239087177

