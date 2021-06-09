Greenville’s Greene wins Coastal Plains Junior Amateur in playoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association conducted the TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from June 8-9, 2021. The boys’ field competed from the Blue tees which play at 6257 yds, par 71 and the girls’ field competed from the White tees which play at 5557 yds, par 71.
Related: Tournament Web Site | Full Field of Players | Starting Times | Scoring | Photos
Drew Greene of Greenville,N.C takes home the hardware for the Overall title and the boys 16-18 age division champion. Ethan Boyette of Wilson, N.C. reigns victorious over the Boys 14-15 age division. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C. takes the gold in the boys 12-13 age division.
Drew Greenes’ victory was not guaranteed throughout the final round of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club on Wednesday. Greene entered his final round atop of the leaderboard with a two stroke lead over the field following a 7-under-par, 64 on Tuesday.
Greene shot a 5-under-par on his outward nine on Tuesday, today he shot 2-over-par. As he was making the turn, Jack Wieler of Waxhaw, N.C. had just signed his scorecard. Wieler set a new course record on Wednesday, 9-under-par, 62.
Wieler shot an even-par, 71 on his first round and jumped the leaderboard while Greene was still on the course. Greenes’ inward nine was exactly what he needed to tie Wielers’ record setting 9-under-par.
Drew Greene and Jack Wieler headed back down to No.18 tee box for the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Both would birdie and head back down to the same tee box for another tie-breaker.
The second go-around would yield the same result, both birdieing and continuing the playoff to No.1. Now on the third playoff hole, Greene found the fairway but couldn’t manage to hit the green in regulation. Wieler missed the fairway to the right but stuck his approach to 15 feet for a birdie opportunity and a chance to win the hole. Wieler would make a par and Greene would go up and down from the right side of the green to tie for a third time and force an additional playoff hole.
Both players would then tee it up on No.18 again for their fourth playoff and 22nd hole of the day.
The playoff would end on the pairs third playing of No.18. Wieler would choose to take lateral relief when his tee shot found a nearby creek. Greene would two-putt and sigh a relief as he was named the champion.
Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C won the Girls division with a less dramatic finish. She led the Girls field after her first round 1-over-par, 73. On her final round she would roll in 10 pars and one birdie.
The Carolinas Golf Association and the Tarheel Youth Golf Association would like to extend our appreciation to the members and staff at Greenville Country Club especially the founder of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur Mike Cato and the head professional at Greenville Country Club, Rob Farmer for graciously hosting the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur.
|Boys’ 12-13 Flight
|Pos.
|Player
|City, State, Class
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Davis Wotnosky
|Wake Forest, NC, 2027
|74
|72
|146
|2
|Conner Freedman
|Chapel Hill, NC, 2026
|77
|72
|149
|3
|Taft Courie
|Fayetteville, NC, 2026
|77
|78
|155
|4
|Sam Terry
|Thomasville, NC, 2026
|80
|78
|158
|5
|Wesley Williams
|Shawboro, NC, 2027
|100
|91
|191
|6
|Nathan Heath
|Winterville, NC, 2027
|110
|102
|212
|Boys’ 14-15 Flight
|Pos.
|Player
|City, State,Class
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Ethan Boyette
|Wilson, NC, 2024
|69
|75
|144
|T2
|Jack Wiley
|Raleigh, NC, 2025
|76
|69
|145
|T2
|Morgan Riley
|Raleigh, NC, 2025
|70
|75
|145
|T4
|Luke Mosley
|Greenville, NC, 2024
|76
|70
|146
|T4
|Will Tharin
|Rocky Mount, NC, 2023
|73
|73
|146
|T4
|Tanner Cadieux
|Greensboro, NC, 2024
|68
|78
|146
|7
|Michael Snyder
|Lillington, NC, 2025
|75
|72
|147
|T8
|Jackson West
|Greenville, NC, 2025
|74
|76
|150
|T8
|Atley Gabriel
|Claremont, NC, 2023
|73
|77
|150
|T8
|Anderson Levine
|Wake Forest, NC, 2024
|77
|73
|150
|T8
|Lake Williams
|Greenville, NC, 2025
|78
|72
|150
|T12
|Ford Amerson
|Greenville, NC, 2023
|77
|74
|151
|T12
|Matthew McCarthy
|Cary, NC, 2024
|77
|74
|151
|14
|Charlie Plate
|Greensboro, NC, 2024
|76
|76
|152
|15
|Holden Rucker
|Greenville, NC, 2024
|78
|75
|153
|T16
|Connor Williams
|Sanford, NC, 2025
|77
|77
|154
|T16
|Will Guidry
|Winterville, NC, 2024
|82
|72
|154
|T18
|Parks Helms
|Fayetteville, NC, 2024
|76
|79
|155
|T18
|Baxter Poe
|Raleigh, NC, 2024
|78
|77
|155
|20
|Thomas Horne
|Fayetteville, NC, 2024
|76
|80
|156
|21
|Max Newton
|Cary, NC, 2024
|80
|77
|157
|22
|Chase Nieshalla
|Raleigh, NC, 2025
|75
|83
|158
|T23
|Carson Etters
|Kure Beach, NC, 2025
|81
|81
|162
|T23
|Jace Barnes
|Wake Forest, NC, 2024
|81
|81
|162
|25
|Noah Porter
|Greenville, NC, 2025
|78
|86
|164
|26
|Aulden Dickens
|Winterville, NC, 2025
|85
|81
|166
|27
|James-Paul Wagner
|Cary, NC, 2025
|84
|84
|168
|28
|Kyle Baker
|Chapel Hill, NC, 2025
|87
|84
|171
|29
|Wyatt Beaver
|Roanoke Rapids, NC, 2024
|83
|90
|173
|30
|Benjamin Tomazic
|Jacksonville, NC, 2023
|89
|87
|176
|31
|Wells Mahoney
|Greenville, NC, 2025
|94
|93
|187
|32
|Keaton Green
|Wilmington, NC, 2024
|95
|93
|188
|33
|Hunter Hardison
|Greenville, NC, 2025
|108
|114
|222
|WD
|Brian Edwards Jr
|Greenville, NC
|WD
|WD
|Boys’ 16-18 Flight
|Pos.
|Player
|City, State, Class
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Drew Greene
|Greenville, NC, 2023
|64
|69
|133
|2
|Jack Wieler
|Waxhaw, NC, 2023
|71
|62
|133
|3
|Nick Goellner
|Holly Springs, NC, 2023
|68
|69
|137
|T4
|Ian Podziewski
|Waxhaw, NC, 2022
|70
|68
|138
|T4
|Gray Mitchum
|Winterville, NC, 2022
|67
|71
|138
|T4
|Nathan O’Neal
|Wilson, NC, 2023
|66
|72
|138
|T7
|Nick Perry
|Fayetteville, NC, 2023
|74
|68
|142
|T7
|Blake Hess
|Greenville, NC, 2021
|72
|70
|142
|T7
|Bryan Fang
|Raleigh, NC, 2023
|70
|72
|142
|T7
|Holland Giles
|Pinehurst, NC, 2023
|69
|73
|142
|T7
|Noah Weyne
|Wake Forest, NC, 2023
|68
|74
|142
|T12
|Cameron Hardison
|Greenville, NC, 2022
|71
|72
|143
|T12
|Matthew Richardson
|Ayden, NC, 2022
|71
|72
|143
|T14
|Cameron Lutterloh
|Whitsett, NC, 2022
|74
|71
|145
|T14
|Ryan McCarthy
|Cary, NC, 2022
|71
|74
|145
|T16
|Ryan Dunn
|Waxhaw, NC, 2023
|77
|69
|146
|T16
|Caden Hodges
|Dunn, NC, 2022
|73
|73
|146
|T18
|Dylan Workman
|Wilmington, NC, 2023
|74
|74
|148
|T18
|Michael Schaal
|Chapel Hill, NC, 2023
|74
|74
|148
|T18
|Logan Erwin
|Waxhaw, NC, 2023
|77
|71
|148
|T18
|Lawson Harkey
|Crouse, NC, 2022
|73
|75
|148
|T18
|Walker Neal
|Cary, NC, 2023
|72
|76
|148
|T18
|Andrew Gallagher
|Grimesland, NC, 2021
|71
|77
|148
|T24
|Chris Ha
|Fayetteville, NC, 2023
|74
|75
|149
|T24
|Matteo Blanchfield
|Mooresville, NC, 2023
|71
|78
|149
|T26
|Myles Patterson
|Durham, NC, 2021
|76
|74
|150
|T26
|Drew O’Neal
|Wilson, NC, 2023
|77
|73
|150
|T28
|Andrew Perry
|Fuquay-Varina, NC, 2023
|77
|74
|151
|T28
|Henry Pate
|Pinehurst, NC, 2023
|78
|73
|151
|30
|Brycen Swain
|Durham, NC, 2021
|77
|75
|152
|T31
|James Baldauf
|Apex, NC, 2021
|75
|78
|153
|T31
|Luke McCorquodale
|Fayetteville, NC, 2022
|73
|80
|153
|T31
|Simon Burgos
|Raleigh, NC, 2022
|72
|81
|153
|T31
|Robert Bergevin
|Washington, NC, 2023
|78
|75
|153
|T35
|Tate Bowyer
|Wilmington, NC, 2022
|74
|80
|154
|T35
|Parker Bumgarner
|Oak Island, NC, 2022
|73
|81
|154
|T35
|Kunakorn Kai Wen Tang
|Raleigh, NC, 2022
|79
|75
|154
|T38
|Will Woodard
|Cary, NC, 2022
|73
|82
|155
|T38
|Noah Whitley
|Colerain, NC, 2022
|78
|77
|155
|T40
|King Carter
|Waxhaw, NC, 2023
|79
|79
|158
|T40
|Jackson Kilman
|Raleigh, NC, 2022
|80
|78
|158
|42
|Jacob Rose
|Sneads Ferry, NC, 2022
|77
|82
|159
|43
|Joe Stott
|Wilmington, NC, 2022
|78
|83
|161
|44
|Davis Miller
|Greenville, NC, 2021
|79
|83
|162
|45
|Brett Hays
|Wake Forest, NC, 2022
|86
|82
|168
|46
|Thomas Qualls
|Roanoke Rapids, NC, 2022
|85
|85
|170
|47
|William Plageman
|Swansboro, NC, 2025
|91
|83
|174
|WD
|Jack Webster
|Raleigh, NC, 2023
|75
|WD
|WD
|WD
|Jack Vick
|Greenville, NC, 2021
|80
|WD
|WD
|WD
|Matthew McDougall
|Waxhaw, NC, 2023
|WD
|WD
|DNF
|Taylor Kuehn
|Asheville, NC, 2023
|73
|DNF
|Girls’ Flight
|Pos.
|Player
|City, State, Class
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Lily Kate Watson
|Raleigh, NC, 2023
|73
|79
|152
|2
|Kaitlyn Rand
|Raleigh, NC, 2022
|77
|80
|157
|3
|Sanaa Carter
|Jacksonville, NC, 2025
|79
|80
|159
|4
|Cate Wellspeak
|New Bern, NC, 2025
|80
|81
|161
|5
|Madison Myers
|Cary, NC, 2025
|80
|83
|163
|6
|Breannon Council
|Wilson, NC, 2024
|82
|82
|164
|7
|Jenna Rutledge
|Beaufort, NC, 2022
|83
|82
|165
|8
|Anna Reimers
|Mount Olive, NC, 2023
|92
|81
|173
|9
|Peyton Nichols
|Winterville, NC, 2023
|90
|87
|177