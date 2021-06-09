Greenville’s Greene wins Coastal Plains Junior Amateur in playoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association conducted the TYGA Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club in Greenville, N.C. from June 8-9, 2021. The boys’ field competed from the Blue tees which play at 6257 yds, par 71 and the girls’ field competed from the White tees which play at 5557 yds, par 71.

Drew Greene of Greenville,N.C takes home the hardware for the Overall title and the boys 16-18 age division champion. Ethan Boyette of Wilson, N.C. reigns victorious over the Boys 14-15 age division. Davis Wotnosky of Wake Forest, N.C. takes the gold in the boys 12-13 age division.

Drew Greenes’ victory was not guaranteed throughout the final round of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur at Greenville Country Club on Wednesday. Greene entered his final round atop of the leaderboard with a two stroke lead over the field following a 7-under-par, 64 on Tuesday.

Greene shot a 5-under-par on his outward nine on Tuesday, today he shot 2-over-par. As he was making the turn, Jack Wieler of Waxhaw, N.C. had just signed his scorecard. Wieler set a new course record on Wednesday, 9-under-par, 62.

Wieler shot an even-par, 71 on his first round and jumped the leaderboard while Greene was still on the course. Greenes’ inward nine was exactly what he needed to tie Wielers’ record setting 9-under-par.

Drew Greene and Jack Wieler headed back down to No.18 tee box for the first hole of a sudden death playoff. Both would birdie and head back down to the same tee box for another tie-breaker.

The second go-around would yield the same result, both birdieing and continuing the playoff to No.1. Now on the third playoff hole, Greene found the fairway but couldn’t manage to hit the green in regulation. Wieler missed the fairway to the right but stuck his approach to 15 feet for a birdie opportunity and a chance to win the hole. Wieler would make a par and Greene would go up and down from the right side of the green to tie for a third time and force an additional playoff hole.

Both players would then tee it up on No.18 again for their fourth playoff and 22nd hole of the day.

The playoff would end on the pairs third playing of No.18. Wieler would choose to take lateral relief when his tee shot found a nearby creek. Greene would two-putt and sigh a relief as he was named the champion.

Lily Kate Watson of Raleigh, N.C won the Girls division with a less dramatic finish. She led the Girls field after her first round 1-over-par, 73. On her final round she would roll in 10 pars and one birdie.

The Carolinas Golf Association and the Tarheel Youth Golf Association would like to extend our appreciation to the members and staff at Greenville Country Club especially the founder of the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur Mike Cato and the head professional at Greenville Country Club, Rob Farmer for graciously hosting the Coastal Plains Junior Amateur.