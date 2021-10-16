Jimenez, Cejka tied for lead in SAS Championship in Cary

Posted:

Miguel Angel Jimenez (AP photo)

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead Saturday with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.

“I hit a beautiful 7-wood there, like 3 1/2 meters or less,” Jimenez said about the eagle. “All day long been hitting quite well and I played decent really. … I think played very well all day. Four-under par with these conditions, I think I played very well.”

Cejka shot a 67 in the round delayed 90 minutes late in the afternoon because of rain to match Jimenez at 9-under 135 at Prestonwood Country Club.

Bernhard Langer (66) was a stroke back with Scott Dunlap (68) and first-round leader Scott Parel (71). The 64-year-old Langer, the tournament winner in 2012 and 2018, leads the Charles Schwab Cup points race.

“Played pretty decent all along,” Langer said. “Yesterday, I played brilliant and didn’t make anything. Today, I played almost as good and made a few putts and that was the difference.”

The 57-year-old Jimenez, from Spain, has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour.

“I’ll do my best,” Jimenez said, “I’m hitting good, I’ll see on Sunday. The guys out there — Cejka’s playing really good, too, Langer’s playing well. Strong field.”

