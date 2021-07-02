Morehead City’s Hall qualifies for U.S. Amateur

MEBANE, N.C. (July 1, 2021) — Ethan Hall of Morehead City qualified for the U.S. Amateur, which will be played at Oakwood Country Club in Pennsylvania in August.

Hall is currently a member of the Davidson University men’s golf team. He also played golf at West Carteret High School.

Below is a press release from the Carolinas Golf Association with more details.

=====

Final results from U.S. Amateur Qualifying at Mill Creek Golf Club in Mebane, N.C. from Wednesday, June 30 and Thursday, July 1, 2021 (6,992 yards, par 36-36–72).

Two qualifying spots and two alternate positions were available at this qualifying site.

Ethan Hall of Morehead City, N.C. won medalist honors with a two-day total of five-under-par 139. Caden Baker of Mebane, N.C. claimed the second qualifying spot with a two-day total of four-under-par 140. Two players shot three-under-par 141 and went to a playoff to determine the order of the two alternate positions. Garrett Risner of Holly Springs, N.C. earned the first alternate position with a birdie on the seventh playoff hole. Michael Sanders of Davidson, N.C. is the second alternate.

The qualifiers will advance to play at the championship at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, PA from August 9-15, 2021.

This USGA Qualifier was conducted by the Carolinas Golf Association, on behalf of the United States Golf Association.

Hole-by-hole scoring can be viewed here.

US Amateur Qualifying Results

Mill Creek Club, Mebane, N.C.

June 30 – July 1, 2021