Four ENC golfers named to Tarheel Youth Golf Association Boys, Girls All-State team

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, named four teens from Eastern North Carolina on its 2020 N.C. Boys and Girls All-State Team.
Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills was selected to the Girls First Team. Tyler Jones of Jacksonville was selected to the Boys Second Team along with Winterville’s Gray Mitchum.
Wilson’s Jake Herring made the Boys Third Team.
2020 NC Boys’ All-State Team
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Collin Adams
Charlotte, NC
|Daniel Adkins
Holly Springs, NC
|Davis Adams
Raleigh, NC
|Caden Baker
Mebane, NC
|Jennings Glenn
Raleigh, NC
|Benjamin Bailey
Huntersville, NC
|Branden Boyce
Spring Lake, NC
|Kyle Haas
Winston-Salem, NC
|Charlie Barr
Salisbury, NC
|Carter Busse
Davidson, NC
|Tyler Jones
Jacksonville, NC
|Cornell Beans
Charlotte, NC
|Josh Buxbaum
Wake Forest, NC
|Owen Kose
Holly Springs, NC
|Jackson Bode
Pinehurst, NC
|Tyler Dechellis
Clayton, NC
|Kyle Kushnir
Raleigh, NC
|Daniel Boone
Fuquay-Varina, NC
|Ben Jordan
Greensboro, NC
|Gray Mitchum
Winterville, NC
|Bryan Fang
Raleigh, NC
|Michael La Sasso
Raleigh, NC
|Hampton Roberts
Cary, NC
|Holland Giles
Pinehurst, NC
|Andrew Plate
Greensboro, NC
|Colin Salema
Matthew, NC
|Jake Herring
Wilson, NC
|Caleb Surratt
Matthews, NC
|Spencer Turtz
Charlotte, NC
|Wilson Thrift
Charlotte, NC
2020 N.C. Girls’ All-State Teams
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Maria Atwood
Holly Spring, NC
|Kayla Dowell
Mebane, NC
|Heather Appelson
Wake Forest, NC
|Kiera Bartholomew
Wake Forest, NC
|Grace Holcomb
Wilmington, NC
|Maya Beasley
Pinehurst, NC
|Macie Burcham
Greensboro, NC
|Anna Howerton
Kernersville, NC
|Gabriela Cruz
High Point, NC
|McKenzie Daffin
Fort Bragg, NC
|Alexsandra Lapple
Pinehurst, NC
|Emerson B. Dever
Durham, NC
|Morgan Ketchum
Winston-Salem, NC
|Halynn Lee
Cary, NC
|Leah Edwards
Greensboro, NC
|Sophie Lauture
Raleigh, NC
|Ava Lucas
Raleigh, NC
|Ella Kue
Kings Mountain, NC
|Emily Mathews
Mebane, NC
|Layla Meric
Wesley Chapel, NC
|Elizabeth Lohbauer
Concord, NC
|Macy Pate
Winston-Salem, NC
|Ella Perna
Durham, NC
|Nicole Nash
Charlotte, NC
|Amanda Sambach
Davidson, NC
|Elizabeth Rudisill
Charlotte, NC
|Grace Ridenour
Cary, NC
|Katherine Schuster
Kill Devil Hills, NC
|Ellen Yu
High Point, NC
|Gracie Song
Waxhaw, NC