Four ENC golfers named to Tarheel Youth Golf Association Boys, Girls All-State team

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tarheel Youth Golf Association, a division of the Carolinas Golf Association, named four teens from Eastern North Carolina on its 2020 N.C. Boys and Girls All-State Team.

Katherine Schuster of Kill Devil Hills was selected to the Girls First Team. Tyler Jones of Jacksonville was selected to the Boys Second Team along with Winterville’s Gray Mitchum.

Wilson’s Jake Herring made the Boys Third Team.

2020 NC Boys’ All-State Team

First Team Second Team Third Team Collin Adams

Charlotte, NC Daniel Adkins

Holly Springs, NC Davis Adams

Raleigh, NC Caden Baker

Mebane, NC Jennings Glenn

Raleigh, NC Benjamin Bailey

Huntersville, NC Branden Boyce

Spring Lake, NC Kyle Haas

Winston-Salem, NC Charlie Barr

Salisbury, NC Carter Busse

Davidson, NC Tyler Jones

Jacksonville, NC Cornell Beans

Charlotte, NC Josh Buxbaum

Wake Forest, NC Owen Kose

Holly Springs, NC Jackson Bode

Pinehurst, NC Tyler Dechellis

Clayton, NC Kyle Kushnir

Raleigh, NC Daniel Boone

Fuquay-Varina, NC Ben Jordan

Greensboro, NC Gray Mitchum

Winterville, NC Bryan Fang

Raleigh, NC Michael La Sasso

Raleigh, NC Hampton Roberts

Cary, NC Holland Giles

Pinehurst, NC Andrew Plate

Greensboro, NC Colin Salema

Matthew, NC Jake Herring

Wilson, NC Caleb Surratt

Matthews, NC Spencer Turtz

Charlotte, NC Wilson Thrift

Charlotte, NC

2020 N.C. Girls’ All-State Teams