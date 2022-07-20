PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — The World Golf Hall of Fame is coming to North Carolina.

Officials announced Wednesday that Pinehurst will be the new home of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

It will be housed at the USGA’s Golf House Pinehurst which is set to open in 2024, according to officials.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he is excited to continue working with the USGA and for the impact this will have on North Carolina’s economy.

“North Carolina is home to legendary golf courses and it makes perfect sense to have The World Golf Hall of Fame here in Pinehurst,” Cooper said. “Golf brings communities together, increases tourism and creates good jobs, and I’m excited to continue working with the USGA to grow the game and our economy here in North Carolina.”

This will bring new jobs and more tourism to North Carolina, the governor said.

“We’re proud to be a part of the U.S. Golf Association’s continued growth and preservation of the game of golf’s long legacy here in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “USGA’s investment in Pinehurst means new jobs and millions in tourism dollars for the region and state for generations to come.”

Pinehurst’s connection to golf’s history and its future was highlighted by USGA’s CEO Mike Whan.

“There’s no better connection to golf’s past, present and future than Pinehurst, and no organization that works harder than the USGA to preserve the history of this great game. We look forward to celebrating the greatest moments, and golf’s greatest athletes, by including the World Golf Hall of Fame as an important part of our new Pinehurst home,” said Whan.

Along with the Hall of Fame, the Golf House at Pinehurst will include a research and testing center and a shop as well, according to officials.