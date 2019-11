FARMVILLE, VA. – After a dominant first half, the ECU women’s basketball team had to make pressure free throws down the stretch to hold off a frantic Longwood comeback, as the Pirates took a 64-61 win on Tuesday evening in Willett Hall.

ECU improves to 3-4 on the season and gets its first road victory of the year. Longwood drops to 2-4, losing at home for the first time in three tries.