GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Tar Heel League all-star team has advanced to the final of the state baseball tournament that’s being played at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel, the host team, won over Wilson City, 11-2, Tuesday morning. The win puts the team in Thursday’s final against the team that advances through the losers’ brracket portion of the tournament.

Tar Heel opened the scoring in the first inning when Jackson Jabs laid down a bunt. The throw got away from Wilson and Thomas D’Alonzo scored to make it 1-0. Haiden Simo later drove in Brayden Winfield to make it 2-0.

Winfield got out of a jam on the mound in the second inning, leaving the bases loaded after a strikeout. Tar Heel increased its lead in the third after Winfiled hit a two-run triple down the left-field line.

