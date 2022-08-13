STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — The Greenville 13-15 year-old all-star team got off to a strong start in the Babe Ruth World Series with an 11-1 win over Sylacauga, Ala. on Saturday.

Greenville will play three more round-robin games, which run through Tuesday. The teams with the best records will advance to the double-elimination format, which starts Wednesday.

Greenville will face Lakeside, Va. on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. in its second round-robin game.

Below is more on the game from GameChanger.com.

=====

Greenville got things started in the first inning when Parker Watson doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Greenville added three runs in the second for a 4-0 lead.

Greenville scored four runs in the seventh inning to make it 7-1. Christian LoPresti, Owen Simmons, and Joseph May each had RBIs in the big inning to blow the game open. Greenville added four more runs in the seventh.

Trey Williford got the win for Greenville. The ace allowed two hits and one run over four innings, striking out six. Brandon Worsley and Caleb Grandy entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Greenville scattered 13 hits in the game. LoPresti, May, and Simmons each managed multiple hits for Greenville. LoPresti went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Greenville in hits.