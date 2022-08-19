STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — Greenville’s 13-15 year-old baseball team is one win away from winning the Babe Ruth World Series.

Greenville advanced to the World Series final game with an 8-0 victory over Rapid City, S.D. on Friday. Greenville has now outscored its opponents 56-4 in five games, four of them in pool play.

Greenville will play Saturday at 1 p.m. in the final against Torrance California or Bridgewater, N.J. Those two teams played in Friday’s 7 p.m. game.

Trey Williford gave up one hit and a walk over seven innings, striking out eight, to get the win. He gave up a double to South Dakota’s Jackson Dail in the second inning. Williford had plenty of run support as Greenville scored three in the first inning and three more in the third to run away with the game.

Greenville opened up scoring in the first inning when Joseph May singled in Owen Simmons. One out later, Matthew Aldridge reached on an error that scored May, making it 2-0. Ethan Simmons then reached on an error that scored Demarcus McCray, who earlier singled, to give Greenville a 3-0 lead.

Pitt County, which finished with 12 hits, used a RBI single by Aldridge that scored May (walk) to extend the lead to 4-0 in the third inning. Simmons then hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that scored Parker Watson, who was hit by a pitch, before Williford singled in McCray for a 6-0 Greenville lead.

May finished 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBI to lead Greenville. Williford was also 3-for-3.