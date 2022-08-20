STAFFORD, Va. (WNCT) — One thing the Greenville 13-15 all-star baseball team hasn’t had to worry about much in the Babe Ruth World Series was being tested by the opposition.

When it did happen, the team passed the test with flying colors and won the World Series title … just in time for the start of the school year.

Greenville jumped out early again, withstood a six-run rally by Torrance, Calif., to tie it then won it in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 10-7 victory in the championship game of the Babe Ruth World Series Saturday afternoon.

Greenville didn’t lose a game in the week-long event and withstood its stiffest challenge yet against a California team that won the West Regional and came ready to play on Saturday. Greenville had outscored its opponents 56-4 in its five previous tournament games, including an 8-0 victory over South Dakota to reach the title game.

Greenville trailed 1-0 after Torrance batted in the top of the first but quickly grabbed the lead with five runs in the bottom half of the first before extending that lead to 7-1 after two innings. However, Torrance rallied with six runs in the fourth to stun Greenville and tie the game at 7-7.

Then came the bottom of the sixth. Greenville plated three runs, regained momentum and then closed out the seventh to win the game and start the celebration.

Christian LoPresti started the bottom of the sixth for Greenville with a single. He moved to second on an error on a pickoff attempt. Andrew Knight-Hyatt then reached on a sacrifice that resulted in another error, putting runners on first and second. Brett Cash then tripled both in to give Greenville the lead for good at 9-7.

After a pitching change by Torrance, Cash scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 10-7.

Greenville wouldn’t score again but, then again, the team didn’t need to. After getting out of a jam in the top of the seventh where Torrance loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter, Greenville got the final outs to start the celebration.

Greenville got its five runs in the first on a bases-loaded walk to Demarcus McCrary, which scored Owen Simmons (walk), a two-run double by Matthew Aldridge and a two-run single by LoPresti.

In the second, McCray came through again with a two-run double that scored Joseph May and Parker Watson.

Greenville finished with nine hits, led by May going 2-for-3 with two runs and Cash batting 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBI. McCray drove in three runs and Aldridge finished with two RBIs.

Cash got the win on the mound in relief, giving up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and two walks over the final 3.1 innings.