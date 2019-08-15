Greenville 13’s to play for Babe Ruth World Series Title

Westfield, Mass (WNCT) – Greenville’s 13 year old all-stars will play unbeaten Fargo, North Dakota for the Babe Ruth 13 World Series championship on Thursday night at 6pm.
Greenville rallied from a 6-2 deficit to beat Meridian, Mississippi, 7-6 in Wednesday night’s semifinals.
Caleb Overby laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that forced an error to bring home the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Andrew Wallen and Cole Smith paced the Greenville offense. Wallen was 2-for-3, with a pair of RBI doubles, while Smith was also 2-for-3 with a double and triple in the game.