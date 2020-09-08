Greenville author writes book on former ECU assistant Lincoln Riley

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greenville author Brandon Sneed saw first hand just how good Lincoln Riley was as an offensive coordinator at East Carolina University.

Riley left ECU for the same job at Oklahoma, and then went on to replace Bob Stoops as the Sooner’s head coach at the tender age of 33.

Sneed documents Riley’s meteoric rise to the top in “Sooner: The Making of a Football Coach-Lincoln Riley’s Rise from West Texas to the University of Oklahoma.”

“There is a good bit about Greenville in the book,” Sneed told 9 on your side Sports Director Brian Bailey in a Zoom interview. “His time at East Carolina really shaped him as a coach and as a person.”

The book is available at Barnes and Noble and through Amazon.