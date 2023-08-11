JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNCT) — The 2023 Babe Ruth 13-15 World Series starts Saturday with Greenville playing for a shot at a championship.

Opening ceremony festivities will kick off on Friday, with pool play starting on Saturday. Play continues to Aug. 20. The Greenville team played host and won the Southeast Regional recently at Guy Smith Stadium to reach the 10-team World Series.

The pool play portion of the tournament gives each team four guaranteed games. The top three teams from each division advance to the single-elimination part of the tournament, which starts Aug. 17.

Greenville’s schedule includes:

Saturday: vs. Moorhead Black (Midwest Regional), 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: vs. Portland (Pacific Northwest Regional), 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday: vs. Norwalk Tides (Northwest Regional), 11 a.m.

Wednesday: vs. Beekman (Middle Atlantic Regional), 11 a.m.

