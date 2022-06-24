GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Truist bounced back Friday in Game 2 of the Greenville Little League City Championship series, defeating Ross Orthodontics 9-2 to force a deciding Game 3.



The third game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday morning at Elm Street Park.

In Game 2, Gavin Whitley led Truist as a batter and pitcher. Whitley homered and finished with four RBIs , two hits and two runs scored. In 5 2/3 innings on the mound, Whitley logged 11 strikeouts.

Also logging RBIs for Truist were Tanner Williams, Eli McNeil, Christian Grimm and Carter York.

Jackson Modlin finished with two hits and a run scored for Ross Orthodontics. Jet Vaughn scored a run as well. Modlin tallied eight strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Game 2.