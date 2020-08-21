Greenville Little League Finishes 2020 Pandemic Season

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Greenville Little League saw their 2020 season come to an end on Thursday night after the Tar Heel’s defeated North State 2-1 in the leagues first BIG(Believe In Greenville) series.

It was a difficult season for players, coaches and staff to deal with the pandemic while trying to play an entire season. There were many changes to the season this year that Greenville Little League had to manage.

There were only 25 spectators allowed at each game, only three players were allowed in a dugout at the time, and social distancing was encouraged throughout the season.