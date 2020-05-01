Greenville Little League Moves On Without Softball World Series

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Little League International on Facebook Thursday announced that the Little League World Series and their six other championships including the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville would be cancelled in 2020. The cancelation marks the first time since 1947 that the Little League World Series won’t be played in Williamsport.
Greenville was set to host the Little League Softball World Series for the first time ever this summer but they’ll have to wait until 2021. Although Greenville Little League won’t get to host the World Series this summer they do have plans currently to play this summer.
Greenville Little League according to Commissioner Brian Weingartz plans on having an entire season this summer.