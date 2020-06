GREENVILLE (WNCT) They waited three months, but finally baseballs were flying all over at Elm Street Park in Greenville.

Greenville Little League opened its 2020 regular season on a drizzly Friday afternoon with a tripleheader.

“Everything has run smoothly,” said Greenville Little League Commissioner Brian Weingartz. “I couldn’t be more pleased so far.”

Brown & Wood knocked off Kiwannis, 3-1 in the first game of the season.