Greenville Little League Stream Games to Help Combat Covid-19

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Greenville Little League(GLL) has had to limit spectators at their games to just one parent per player. That has left many parents and grandparents unable to see their kids in actions.

To combat the strict restrictions, Greenville Little League has begun live streaming each of the games on their Facebook page. This isn’t the first time that GLL has live streamed games but it is the first time they have broadcasted regular-season matchups.

The broadcast includes four cameras, scoreboard graphics, and even play-by-play broadcasters from around the area.

Greenville Little League says that the live stream has been a big hit and has given parents the opportunity to see their kids’ games from the safety of their own homes.