Greenville Little Leagues Begin BIG Series of Games

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The “BIG” (Believe in Greenville) Series of Games are being held at Elm Street Park. The Big Series of Games is a best of 5 series between the three all-star teams from Greenville Little Leagues.

GLL managers selected 13 all-stars for each age division (8-10, 9-11, and 10-12) in each league.

There was no cost to parents and each player received a “G” hat to wear. Players were asked to wear their regular season alternate uniforms for the series to give the games a “Big League” look that will help players remember the uniqueness of 2020.

This Series is between the two leagues (North State and Tar Heel) that have combined to win 86 District 4 Championships, 25 North Carolina State Championships, 3 Tournament of State Champions titles, and have made 2 appearances in the Little League World Series.

Sunday Night Scores:

8-10 BIG Series

North State (1-0) 5, Tar Heel (0-1) 1

9-11 BIG Series

Tar Heel (1-0) 8, North State (0-1) 5

10-12 BIG Series

Tar Heel (1-0) 12, North State (0-1) 3