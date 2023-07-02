GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Greenville Little League teams advanced to state competition with District 4 wins on Sunday.

North State’s 8-10-year-old baseball team won the district championship with an 8-7 win over Tar Heel in eight innings at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park. The win pushes North State to the state tournament starting July 7 at the Winston-Salem National Little League Complex.

In the second game, also played at Stallings Stadium, Tar Heel beat North State, 4-3 in seven innings, to win the District 4 title. This was Tar Hee’s fourth straight district title. Tar Heel will advance to the 10-12-year-old N.C. State Tournament hosted by Franklin Little League starting July 14.

Below are game reports from both contests.

North State Little League 8-10-year-old team (Contributed photo)

NORTH STATE WINS N.C. DISTRICT 4 8–10-YEAR-OLD TOURNAMENT

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After defeating Greenville Little League’s 8–10-year-old Tar Heel team 8-7 in eight innings, Greenville Little League’s 8-10 year-old North State team has won the 2023 N.C. District 4 8-10 Year Old Tournament.

This is the North State League’s first 8–10-year-old District 4 title since 2015.

Members of the team include Tuck Southerland, Stocks Jones, Tanner Davis, Gavin Parker, Liam Rath, Neal Clark, Harrison Kendrick, Lawson Eissens, Miles Degiosio, Grayson Palumbo, Nash Martin, Ran Loftis, manager Mark Hill, assistant coach Chris Young, and assistant coach Aaron Givens.

North State will advance to the 8-10-year-old N.C. State Tournament hosted by Northwest Forsyth American Little League starting July 7 at the Winston-Salem National Little League complex. North State will join five other district champions from the state in the double elimination tournament. The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Tournament of State Champions hosted at Southern Bank Stadium in Wilson, N.C. starting July 22.

Greenville Tar Heel League 10-12 baseball team (Contributed photo)

TAR HEEL WINS N.C. DISTRICT 4 10-12-YEAR-OLD TOURNAMENT

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After defeating Greenville Little League’s 10–12-year-old North State team 4-3 in 7 innings, Greenville Little League’s 10-12 year old Tar Heel team has won the 2023 N.C. District 4 10-12 Year Old Tournament.

This is the Tar Heel League’s fourth straight 10–12-year-old District 4 title.

Members of the team include Jake Zambardino, Heath Nisbet, Bryson Nelson, Kaleb Pitt, Mason Knox, Grady Conway, Gunnor Purvis, Brady Walker, Hayden Lovett, Finnegan Boyd, Tucker Blodgett, Colt Davis, manager Todd Boyd, assistant coach Rusty Conway, and assistant coach Mike Pitt.

Tar Heel will advance to the 10-12-Year-Old N.C. State Tournament hosted by Franklin Little League starting July 14. Tar Heel will join five other district champions from the state in the double-elimination tournament. The winner of the state tournament will advance to the Little League Baseball Southeast Regional in Warner Robins, Ga. starting August 3.

NEW BERN BABE RUTH ADVANCE TO SOUTHEAST REGIONAL PLAY

NEW BERN, N.C. — The New Bern 8U Babe Ruth all-star baseball team is advancing to the Southeast Region Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. The team finished second in the NC Babe Ruth State Tournament to Winterville, which is also advancing to regional play.

