GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greenville North State opened the 2019 9-11 North Carolina State Tournament with a 5-2 win over Winston-Salem National on Wednesday morning at Stallings Stadium.

Max Jamison two hits for North State in the win. Marin Roberson scored a pair of runs in the victory.

North State advances to play Bull City on Thursday at 10am. Greenville Tar Heel opens play in the tournament at 12:45 on Thursday.

All of the games are at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.