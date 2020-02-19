Greenville selected as the new home of the 2020 Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville has been selected as the new home of the 2020 Little League Softball World Series.

This year’s event will take place on August 12-19 and all games will be broadcast live on the ESPN Family of Networks for the third year in a row.

The 2020 tournament will see 10 teams competing, representing nine regional champions and the host team from the state of North Carolina.

It is a five-year deal for the games to be played at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park, 1055 South Elm Street, the home of Greenville Little League, located just down the street from East Carolina University.

“On behalf of the International Tournament committee, we are proud to name Greenville as the new home to the Little League Softball World Series,” said Patrick W. Wilson, Little League International Tournament Committee Chairman. “This event has played an integral role in the memories and experience of hundreds of thousands of young women over the past 46 years, and we are excited to work alongside the great volunteers at Greenville Little League and the City of Greenville to continue to provide this unique opportunity to more than a hundred young female athletes from around the world each year. We are thankful to everyone who has been involved in this search and look forward to the future of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.”

Starting in 2021, that field will expand to 12 teams as the current Little League Softball World Series East Region will be divided into the Mid-Atlantic and New England Regions and the current West Region will be divided into the Northwest and West Regions, providing more players, families, and communities with this unique World Series experience.

As the new host team, the champion of the North Carolina Little League Softball tournament will be granted direct entry into the LLSWS starting in 2020, while the runner-up of that tournament will have the opportunity to compete through the Southeast Region Tournament to earn a bid as a Regional Champion.

Since the tournament began in 1974, a team from North Carolina has represented the Southeast Region eight times, including a pair of championships in 2015 and 2019.

“I am pleased that our city has been granted the opportunity to have young ladies from around the world play here,” said Brian Weingartz, Greenville Little League President. “Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park is a one-of-a-kind venue that will provide all who attend the Little League Softball World Series with memories that will last forever.”

“This is an exciting announcement for the City of Greenville,” said P.J. Connelly, Mayor of Greenville. “We are thrilled that Little League International has selected our city as its new home for the Little League Softball World Series and that families from around the world will now have the opportunity to enjoy our first-class facilities and the other aspects of Greenville that make it a great place to live, work, and visit.”

For more information about the Little League Softball World Series, visit LittleLeague.org. Information about the 2020 event, including schedules and more, will be made available in mid-June.