GREENVILLE, N.C. — Competitors from Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo, traveled to Washington, DC to compete in the 2022 Kukkiwon Cup Expo Taekwondo Tournament at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University.
This tournament was a large event with competitors and guests from 25 countries and 39 states as well as the Kukkiwon Demonstration team from South Korea, featured as runner-ups on CBS’s “The World’s Best.”
Greenville’s own Master Byung S. Lee, a main coordinator for the event, sent 19 competitors in range of age from 7 to 50, to challenge other Taekwondo martial artists in skill and strength. In their divisions: Poomsae (forms) or Sparring (olympic style), their placements are as such.
|Diane Hippard
|Forms – 1st Place
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Andrea Carroll
|Forms- 2nd Place
|Olivia Lewis
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Will Stubbings
|Forms- 3rd Place
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Ryan Harmon
|Forms- 2nd Place
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Darian Dao
|Forms – 1st Place
|Prajith GowriShankar
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Daniel Sosa
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Christopher Lamb
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Sparring – 1st Place
|Jameson Barnhurst
|Forms – 2nd Place
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Wyatt Harmon
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Benjamin Harrison
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Garrett Taylor
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Chance Shearon
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Sparring – 3rd Place
|Eric Zhang
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Nathan Boaten
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Nathan Dixon
|Forms – 3rd Place
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Mackenzie McGeary
|Forms – 1st Place
|Sparring – 2nd Place
|Emmo Nunnally
|Forms – 1st Place
|Sparring – 1st place
The team brought home six first-place medals, nine second-place medals and 15 third-place medals. Miss America: Emma Broyles, and Congressman Greg Murphy also made appearances and were able to demonstrate breaking techniques and receive honorary black belts given by Kukkiwon, the governing body of World Taekwondo.