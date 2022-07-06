GREENVILLE, N.C. — Competitors from Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo, traveled to Washington, DC to compete in the 2022 Kukkiwon Cup Expo Taekwondo Tournament at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University.

This tournament was a large event with competitors and guests from 25 countries and 39 states as well as the Kukkiwon Demonstration team from South Korea, featured as runner-ups on CBS’s “The World’s Best.”

(Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo photo)

(Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo photo)

(Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo photo)

(Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo photo)

Greenville’s own Master Byung S. Lee, a main coordinator for the event, sent 19 competitors in range of age from 7 to 50, to challenge other Taekwondo martial artists in skill and strength. In their divisions: Poomsae (forms) or Sparring (olympic style), their placements are as such.

Diane Hippard Forms – 1st Place Sparring – 2nd Place Andrea Carroll Forms- 2nd Place Olivia Lewis Forms – 3rd Place Will Stubbings Forms- 3rd Place Sparring – 3rd Place Ryan Harmon Forms- 2nd Place Sparring – 2nd Place Darian Dao Forms – 1st Place Prajith GowriShankar Forms – 3rd Place Sparring – 2nd Place Daniel Sosa Sparring – 3rd Place Christopher Lamb Forms – 3rd Place Sparring – 1st Place Jameson Barnhurst Forms – 2nd Place Sparring – 3rd Place Wyatt Harmon Forms – 3rd Place Benjamin Harrison Forms – 3rd Place Sparring – 3rd Place Garrett Taylor Sparring – 3rd Place Chance Shearon Forms – 3rd Place Sparring – 3rd Place Eric Zhang Forms – 3rd Place Nathan Boaten Sparring – 2nd Place Nathan Dixon Forms – 3rd Place Sparring – 2nd Place Mackenzie McGeary Forms – 1st Place Sparring – 2nd Place Emmo Nunnally Forms – 1st Place Sparring – 1st place

The team brought home six first-place medals, nine second-place medals and 15 third-place medals. Miss America: Emma Broyles, and Congressman Greg Murphy also made appearances and were able to demonstrate breaking techniques and receive honorary black belts given by Kukkiwon, the governing body of World Taekwondo.