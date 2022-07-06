GREENVILLE, N.C. — Competitors from Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo, traveled to Washington, DC to compete in the 2022 Kukkiwon Cup Expo Taekwondo Tournament at Eagle Bank Arena at George Mason University.

This tournament was a large event with competitors and guests from 25 countries and 39 states as well as the Kukkiwon Demonstration team from South Korea, featured as runner-ups on CBS’s “The World’s Best.”

  • (Byung Lee’s King Tiger Taekwondo photo)
Greenville’s own Master Byung S. Lee, a main coordinator for the event, sent 19 competitors in range of age from 7 to 50, to challenge other Taekwondo martial artists in skill and strength. In their divisions: Poomsae (forms) or Sparring (olympic style), their placements are as such.

Diane HippardForms – 1st PlaceSparring – 2nd Place
Andrea CarrollForms- 2nd Place
Olivia LewisForms – 3rd Place
Will StubbingsForms- 3rd PlaceSparring – 3rd Place
Ryan HarmonForms- 2nd PlaceSparring – 2nd Place
Darian DaoForms – 1st Place
Prajith GowriShankarForms – 3rd PlaceSparring – 2nd Place
Daniel SosaSparring – 3rd Place
Christopher LambForms – 3rd PlaceSparring – 1st Place
Jameson BarnhurstForms – 2nd PlaceSparring – 3rd Place
Wyatt HarmonForms – 3rd Place
Benjamin HarrisonForms – 3rd PlaceSparring – 3rd Place
Garrett TaylorSparring – 3rd Place
Chance ShearonForms – 3rd PlaceSparring – 3rd Place
Eric ZhangForms – 3rd Place
Nathan Boaten Sparring – 2nd Place
Nathan DixonForms – 3rd PlaceSparring – 2nd Place
Mackenzie McGearyForms – 1st PlaceSparring – 2nd Place
Emmo NunnallyForms – 1st PlaceSparring – 1st place

The team brought home six first-place medals, nine second-place medals and 15 third-place medals. Miss America: Emma Broyles, and Congressman Greg Murphy also made appearances and were able to demonstrate breaking techniques and receive honorary black belts given by Kukkiwon, the governing body of World Taekwondo.