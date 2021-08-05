Greenville Tar Heel continues Little League quest in Southeast Regional

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WNCT) — After getting contributions from the community to make the trip possible, Greenville Tar Heel left Wednesday for the Little League Southeast Regional.

The goal of a Greenville trip making it again to the Little League World Series begins Friday.

Tar Heel will open tournament play against Jefferson County Little League, from Shenandoah Junction, WVa., on Friday at 10 a.m. It’s the first of four games teams from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The winner of the regional advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Tar Heel has not lost a game in the postseason, going unbeaten through district and state play. The team last played a game on July 15.

You can follow the team’s progress by clicking here.