Greenville Tar Heel stays alive in 9-11 State Tournament

GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Greenville Tar Heel used a 10-run, fourth inning to beat Winston-Salem National to stay alive in the North Carolina 9-11 State Little League Tournament at Elm Street Park.

Tar Heel won the game 10-1 and will now play on Saturday at 12:45.

Rondy Brant went 3-4 with an RBI and a double to lead Tar Heel at the plate. Jimmy Martin drove in three runs and had a double.

Joyner Haddock got the win on the mound. He struck out five and gave up just two hits and no runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched.