GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville United FC won at home Saturday afternoon after topping Grove FC 1-0.

Greenville United remains undefeated with a record of 3-0-3 with four conference games remaining in the regular season.

The winning goal was scored by left winger Giancarlo Dostillio in the 40th minute after he found some space on the left flank, slotting the ball in the bottom right corner.

Greenville United is tied for second place in the NPSL East Mid-AtlanLc Conference.

Greenville United FC returns to action on Wednesday at John Paul II Catholic School for a friendly non-conference match against UPSL team Greensboro InternaLonal FC. Gates open at 5, kickoff at 6:30 pm.