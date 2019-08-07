Hamlin visits Jacksonville to open new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

JACKSONVILLE (WNCT) – NASCAR star Denny Hamlin visited Jacksonville to help open a new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Wednesday. Hamlin posed for pictures, signed autographs and talked racing with a big crowd that arrived early.
Hamlin is considered one of the all-time greatest late model drivers in the Virginias and Carolinas. He is a superstar in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The 2006 Cup Series Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to ever qualify for the Chase for the Sprint Cup and he has since qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs in 11 of his 12 seasons at the elite level, nearly winning the title in 2010. The longest-tenured driver at Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny fulfilled his childhood dream in 2016 by winning the Daytona 500.
He has three wins this year, including Daytona and Pocono from just two weeks ago.