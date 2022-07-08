GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For the second straight year, the Little League Softball World Series will be held at Elm Street Park in Greenville.



And for the first time ever, Pitt County will be represented.



The Pitt County All-Star Team came up one win short of the state championship last year.



“They had a goal last year when we finished second in the state to get back this year,” Pitt County coach Gentry Coward said. “They put in a lot of extra work. A lot of sweat and tears into this to get where we are.”



That hard work has paid off. The team is now preparing to play against the best players the country has to offer in the Little League Softball World Series.



“I am very excited because I’ve played since I was four and I’ve put in like a lot of work,” said Logan Smith, who dons the No. 5 jersey.

“The girls work year round,” Coward said. “It’s not a three month process, it’s a yearly process.”



There’s still some work to be done before the tournament begins in August, but the team is excited about making the most of their opportunity.



“It’s very exciting knowing that we can all go together and have a good experience there,” said Sarah Booth. “Because I’ve never done this before and it’s a once in a lifetime thing.”



To make it even more special, the team gets to act as the host, playing at Elm Street Park in front of their friends, family and community.



“I think it’s really exciting to have that too because we’re going to have a bunch of people from the community coming out to support us,” Clara Allen said. “It’s going to be really loud and it’s going to be mostly our fans there.”

“This is one of the rare occasions where you can actually play in a World Series at home and have all of your friends and family show up to support you,” Coward said. “We expect a large crowd at Elm Street when we play.”



Playing in a national spotlight and in front of fans from around the world brings up plenty of emotions.



“Very excited but nervous at the same time,” Alana Albritton said.



But win or lose, it’s something the players and coaches will remember.



“They’ll always be remembered as the first,” Coward said.