Harold Varner III Returns to ECU for W&M Game

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Former ECU Golf player and current PGA golfer Harold Varner III returned to campus.

During his return, he met with fans on the ECU practice field for a closest to the pin contest with local country clubs. Showing off his skills against some of the areas best. Varner even MC’d the event with jokes and smiles.

The winner of the event got sideline passes for the game that being Ayden Country Club. For Varner he just seemed happy to be back in Greenville.

