GREENVILLE (WNCT) Sources at ECU confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Kennesaw State’s Blake Harrell will be the defensive coordinator at East Carolina, replacing Bob Trott.

Pete Thamel first broke the story on twitter. Harrell comes from Kennesaw State, where his defense finished No. 3 in total defense and No. 10 in scoring defense last year.

Harrell was worked with Pirate head coach Mike Houston at both Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel.

East Carolina is expected to officially announce the hiring soon.