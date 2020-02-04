Live Now
Heels go cold in 2nd half in 65-59 loss to No. 8 Florida State

Florida State center Dominik Olejniczak (15) and guard Anthony Polite (2) trap North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Patrick Williams had 14 points and nine rebounds, Trent Forrest also scored 14 and No. 8 Florida State beat North Carolina 65-59 on Monday. RaiQuan Gray had 10 second-half points as the Seminoles improved to 9-3 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. That’s one win removed from their best-ever start in league play. Florida State has won 19 straight home games – 11 this season and the last eight in 2018-19. Cole Anthony started in his second game back from knee surgery for UNC. The freshman guard scored 16 points on 5-of-23 shooting and added seven rebounds.

