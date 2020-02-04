Heels go cold in 2nd half in 65-59 loss to No. 8 Florida State

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball team earned its highest preseason ranking after being tabbed No. 20 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) the organization announced Monday. The Pirates have also garnered national rankings from D1Baseball (No. 21), Perfect Game (No. 23), Baseball America (No. 25) and Collegiate Baseball (No. 36).

The Pirates, who have made 30 NCAA Regional appearances, won the American Athletic Conference regular season title with a league-best 20 wins, hosted the Greenville Regional (fifth in program history) for the second-straight year in 2019 after earning a No. 10 National seed and advanced to the Louisville Super Regional. A year ago, the Pirates finished ranked in all six national polls (Perfect Game/No. 11, Baseball America/No. 12, USA Today/No. 12, D1Baseball/No. 13, NCBWA/No. 13 and Collegiate Baseball/No. 15) after posting a 47-18 overall record.