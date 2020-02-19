High school conference basketball tournaments tip-off

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The J.H. Rose Rampants were given the second seed in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A after sharing the conference regular-season title with South Central.

Tonight they hosted Southern Wayne in the first round of the conference tournament. J.H. Rose defeated the Saints and move on to the next round after a 72-43 win over the Southern Wayne.

Here are the night’s other scores:

Men’s Basketball Scoreboard:

J.H. Rose 72, Southern Wayne 43

Washington 84, Ayden-Grifton 64

Greene Central 89, West Craven 56

Eastern Wayne 66, New Bern 52

South Lenoir 68, North Lenoir 49

White Oak 53, Jacksonville 47

West Carteret 56, Northside 51

C.B. Aycock 52, D.H. Conley 39

Perquimans 86, Gates County 51

Camden County 94, Manteo 63

Jacksonville Christian 55, Ahoskie Christian 32

Wilson Prep 77, Northhampton County 56

Neuse Charter 73, Hobbton 63

Women’s Basketball Scoreboard:

Ayden-Grifton 55, Greene Central 25

South Central 45, C.B. Aycock 33

New Bern 61, J.H. Rose 30

South Lenoir 45, Washington 44

Southwest 44, Dixon 37

Southern Wayne 66, Eastern Wayne 49

West Carteret 62, Havelock 32

Croatan 84, Lejuene 17

Heide Trask 62, Pender 60

Swansboro 67, Northside Jacksonville 40

Tarboro 39, Riverside 38

Richlands 71, East Carteret 33

North Lenoir 60, West Craven 32

Washington County 63, Camden County 43

First Flight 32, Currituck County 15

Manteo 55, Gates County 41