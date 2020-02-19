High school conference basketball tournaments tip-off

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The J.H. Rose Rampants were given the second seed in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A after sharing the conference regular-season title with South Central.
Tonight they hosted Southern Wayne in the first round of the conference tournament. J.H. Rose defeated the Saints and move on to the next round after a 72-43 win over the Southern Wayne.
Here are the night’s other scores:
Men’s Basketball Scoreboard:
J.H. Rose 72, Southern Wayne 43
Washington 84, Ayden-Grifton 64
Greene Central 89, West Craven 56
Eastern Wayne 66, New Bern 52
South Lenoir 68, North Lenoir 49
White Oak 53, Jacksonville 47
West Carteret 56, Northside 51
C.B. Aycock 52, D.H. Conley 39
Perquimans 86, Gates County 51
Camden County 94, Manteo 63
Jacksonville Christian 55, Ahoskie Christian 32
Wilson Prep 77, Northhampton County 56
Neuse Charter 73, Hobbton 63
Women’s Basketball Scoreboard:
Ayden-Grifton 55, Greene Central 25
South Central 45, C.B. Aycock 33
New Bern 61, J.H. Rose 30
South Lenoir 45, Washington 44
Southwest 44, Dixon 37
Southern Wayne 66, Eastern Wayne 49
West Carteret 62, Havelock 32
Croatan 84, Lejuene 17
Heide Trask 62, Pender 60
Swansboro 67, Northside Jacksonville 40
Tarboro 39, Riverside 38
Richlands 71, East Carteret 33
North Lenoir 60, West Craven 32
Washington County 63, Camden County 43
First Flight 32, Currituck County 15
Manteo 55, Gates County 41