High school conference tournament championships take place Saturday

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A-Games at JH Rose
Girls- D.H. Conley 65, South Central 49
Boys- South Central 60, J.H. Rose 48
Eastern Plains 2A-Games at Farmville Central
Girls- Beddingfield vs Farmville Central 5:00
Boys- SW Edgecombe vs Farmville Central 6:30
Eastern Carolina 2A-Games at Ayden-Grifton
Girls- North Lenoir 60, Kinston 51
Boys- Kinston 66, Washington 53
Coastal 8 1A/2A-Games at East Carteret
Girls- Croatan 55, Richlands 44
Coastal Plains 1A-Games at Pamlico
Girls- Pamlico County 63, Tarboro 38
Albemarle 1A-Games at Hertford County
Boys – Edenton Holmes 59, Washington County 58
FRIDAY
Coastal 3A Championships
Girls- Jacksonville 67, White Oak 29
Boys- Northside-Jacksonville 60, West Carteret 57 F/OT