High school conference tournament championships take place Saturday

Eastern Carolina 3A/4A-Games at JH Rose

Girls- D.H. Conley 65, South Central 49

Boys- South Central 60, J.H. Rose 48

Eastern Plains 2A-Games at Farmville Central

Girls- Beddingfield vs Farmville Central 5:00

Boys- SW Edgecombe vs Farmville Central 6:30

Eastern Carolina 2A-Games at Ayden-Grifton

Girls- North Lenoir 60, Kinston 51

Boys- Kinston 66, Washington 53

Coastal 8 1A/2A-Games at East Carteret

Girls- Croatan 55, Richlands 44

Coastal Plains 1A-Games at Pamlico

Girls- Pamlico County 63, Tarboro 38

Albemarle 1A-Games at Hertford County

Boys – Edenton Holmes 59, Washington County 58

FRIDAY

Coastal 3A Championships

Girls- Jacksonville 67, White Oak 29

Boys- Northside-Jacksonville 60, West Carteret 57 F/OT

