High School Football Coaches Deal With Uncertainty

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – High school football teams in North Carolina have been holding workouts for over a month now in preparation for the 2020 high school football season.

However, high school coaches and teams don’t know for sure if they will have a season due to the Coronavirus. This has led to frustration for coaches around the area as they try to keep their players motivated during a time when their season is up in the air.

It’s been especially frustrating for first-year coaches, around the area, who were looking forward to getting their first seasons underway. The NCHSAA is expected to make an announcement on if there will be a fall sports season in the coming weeks.

