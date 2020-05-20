Live Now
High School Football Teams Miss Out on Offseason

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Covid-19 forced high school spring sports to shut down this season and it’s already impacting the fall sports season.

The high school football season doesn’t begin until late August, yet Coronavirus is already affecting the sport. High School football begins in the early spring with 7-on-7 tournaments and offseason workouts and those have been cancelled for the time being.

High School coaches are now trying to make plans to get their guys ready. Coaches have resorted to online Zoom meetings and workout schedules to keep their players engaged.

