Skip to content
WNCT
Greenville
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
North Carolina
Crime Tracker
National
Washington-DC
World
Politics
WNCT9 News App
Top Stories
Man rescued from the water in Atlantic Beach, in critical condition
Top Stories
Suspect on the run in Bertie County
Netflix to cut smoking in future original programming
Utilities explosion damages dorm at University of Nevada, Reno
Melania Trump’s Slovenian hometown unveils statue of first lady
Weather
Interactive Radar
7 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Alerts
Hurricane Center
Boating Forecast
Closings Login
Radar & Satellite
Closings
Live Eye 9 Cameras
Precision Cast
Weather School/Weather Kids
Submit Weather Pictures
Download Weather App
Sports
ECU Pirates
High School
Touchdown Friday
Carolina Panthers
Features
Online Originals
5 En Español
Let’s Craft
Circulars
On Your Side
School Watch
Pawsitive Pet Page
People and Places
Positively Carolina
Consumer Watch
Health Watch
A Loving Home
Calendar
EC Pros
Better Business Briefs
Southern Stars
Livestream
The CW
Station Info
Work for us
Meet the Team
Contact us
Alexa
TV Schedule
Advertise with us
Contests
Southern Stars
Search
Search
Search
High School
Jags celebrate state championship with ring ceremony
Conley slips by Chapel Hill, 1-0 to advance in NCHSAA playoffs
Greene Central names Jay Wilson as new football coach
Several Area Teams advance to 4th Round
NCHSAA 1ST ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES
More High School Headlines
NCHSAA state soccer first round match-ups
NCHSAA state softball first round match-ups
NCHSAA state baseball first round match-ups
Chargers host trio of signings
Conley soccer rolls past Havelock, 10-1
Conley softball wins in “Autism Awareness” game
Lady Jags fall in 2A state finals
Pamlico rallies to win 1A state championship
South Central rolls to 4A state championship
NCHSAA announces schedule for Regional Finals
ECU Pirates
Pirate star Burleson named to 2019 Collegiate National Team roster
Burleson accepts invitation from USA Baseball
American announces 2019-20 conference opponents in hoops
Trio of Pirates honored by ABCA
Honors continue for Agnos, Burleson from Pirate Baseball
More ECU Pirates Headlines
Sports
How to watch the USA vs. Netherlands Women’s World Cup Final
Former ECU player drowns during family outing in GA
Online Originals: Local youth soccer team heading to national championship
Former Carolina Panthers player has arm amputated after rollover crash in Florida
Online Originals: Down East Wood Ducks behind the scenes game day prep
More Sports Headlines