CARY, N.C. (WNCT) -- The D.H. Conley volleyball team didn't let the loss of two of its players due to COVID-19 protocol stop it from winning the Class 3-A state title on Saturday.

The Vikings beat Cox Mill 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 to win its third state title and first since 2007. The game was played at Green Level High School in Cary.