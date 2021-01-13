2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games canceled

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association announced the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event was planned for Wilmington and featured the top boys and girls basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina. Last year’s event was also canceled due to COVID-19.

“As happened last year, our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across the two-state area, coaches, and essential personnel, prompted this decision,” said Phil Weaver, co-executive director of the NCCA and Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA.

In addition, House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, sponsor for the previous two Carolinas Classic events fully supports this decision.

“We have enjoyed our past involvement with the players, coaches, and community partners, and look forward to a return of the Classic in 2022”, said Tom Teachey, director of community outreach for House of Raeford’s North Carolina locations.

Both state coaches associations will name 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star teams to honor the 40 student-athletes for their outstanding achievements. Look for an announcement in early February.