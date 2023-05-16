GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association baseball and softball state playoffs continue with the third round of play Tuesday. Weather permitting.

Teams from Eastern North Carolina were playing Tuesday for the right to advance to the fourth round on Friday in each of the four classifications. Games were set to be played Tuesday despite the chance for rain in a good portion of the state.

WNCT’s Brian Bailey reports J.H. Rose’s home baseball game was still scheduled for 6 p.m. Another Pitt County team in action, D.H. Conley softball, also has a home game still slated for 6 p.m. Most schools had to commit to playing or moving the game because, in a lot of cases, the visiting team has to travel up to an hour or more to play.

Keep up with the schedule and scores here. WNCT will be providing round-by-round coverage and highlights leading up to the June 3-4 state championships. You can find schedules and results below.

