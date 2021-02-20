Area high school basketball teams wrap up regular season play, state playoffs next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Regular-season play for high school basketball teams in the state wrapped up on Friday. Next is the state playoffs.

The NC High School Athletic Association will announce the pairings on Sunday. In the meantime, here’s scores from Friday’s play.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Washington 100, Greene Central 66

Farmville Central 83, North Pitt 64

South Central 47, D.H. Conley 41

Kinston 67, Ayden-Grifton 49

Rocky Mount 61, Northern Nash 59

Princeton 83, Rosewood 41

SouthWest Edgecombe 74, Beddingfield 48

Currituck 76, First Flight 55

Southern Nash 74, Franklinton 64

North Lenoir 75, South Lenoir 61

Northeastern 51, Pasquotank County 32

East Carteret 47, Croatan 34

Perquimans 60, Gates County 57

Heide Trask 65, Dixon 48

Eastern Wayne 56, C.B. Aycock 48

Hunt 68, Fike 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Parrott Academy 27, St. David’s 24

Riverside 58, Southside 40

Farmville Central 80, North Pitt 55

SouthWest Edgecombe 80, Beddingfield 30

Southwest Onslow 55, Richlands 39

Northside Pinetown 51, Tarboro 33

Franklinton 42, Southern Nash 20

Hunt 49, Fike 41

Rocky Mount 64, Northern Nash 47

Halifax Academy 61, Cape Fear Christian Academy 20

Princeton 58, Lakewood 43

Cape Hatteras 45, Southern Wake Academy 22

Croatan 47, East Carteret 33

C.B. Aycock 54, Eastern Wayne 43