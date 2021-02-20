Area high school basketball teams wrap up regular season play, state playoffs next

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Regular-season play for high school basketball teams in the state wrapped up on Friday. Next is the state playoffs.
The NC High School Athletic Association will announce the pairings on Sunday. In the meantime, here’s scores from Friday’s play.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Washington 100, Greene Central 66
Farmville Central 83, North Pitt 64
South Central 47, D.H. Conley 41
Kinston 67, Ayden-Grifton 49
Rocky Mount 61, Northern Nash 59
Princeton 83, Rosewood 41
SouthWest Edgecombe 74, Beddingfield 48
Currituck 76, First Flight 55
Southern Nash 74, Franklinton 64
North Lenoir 75, South Lenoir 61
Northeastern 51, Pasquotank County 32
East Carteret 47, Croatan 34
Perquimans 60, Gates County 57
Heide Trask 65, Dixon 48
Eastern Wayne 56, C.B. Aycock 48
Hunt 68, Fike 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Parrott Academy 27, St. David’s 24
Riverside 58, Southside 40
Farmville Central 80, North Pitt 55
SouthWest Edgecombe 80, Beddingfield 30
Southwest Onslow 55, Richlands 39
Northside Pinetown 51, Tarboro 33
Franklinton 42, Southern Nash 20
Hunt 49, Fike 41
Rocky Mount 64, Northern Nash 47
Halifax Academy 61, Cape Fear Christian Academy 20
Princeton 58, Lakewood 43
Cape Hatteras 45, Southern Wake Academy 22
Croatan 47, East Carteret 33
C.B. Aycock 54, Eastern Wayne 43