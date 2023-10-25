GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — J.H. Rose, D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton were among the area high school volleyball teams that picked up victories Tuesday in the second round of the state high school playoffs.

Rose beat Jacksonville in straight sets while Conley held on for a 3-2 win over Apex. Ayden-Grifton, the No. 1 seed in Class 2-A continued to play well, sweeping Whiteville.

Click the bracket links below to see how other area teams fared.

Playoff pairings, scores: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A

Playoff pairings were announced last Thursday after conference tournament play was completed. The playoff schedule is as follows: